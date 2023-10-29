Red front row

Qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix – the first traditional weekend after two consecutive races conditioned by the presence of the Sprint – gave one very welcome surprise for Ferrari fans. Against all odds in fact Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz managed to set the two best times in qualifyingsigning a front row entirely colored red for the first time since the 2022 Monaco GP. Max Verstappen, as usual the big favorite on the eve, was relegated to third position.

However, those who were taken by surprise by the high-pitched performance of the two SF-23s on Saturday in Mexico City were not only the Cavallino fans but also the two drivers of the Maranello single-seaters themselves. Charles Leclerc, in particular, had not taken into account conquering here fourth pole position of his season, the number 22 of his career. “We were surprised – he admitted without mincing words to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 at the end of the day – normally we are surprised by Q1, as was the case last weekend when we saw we had the pace. This time, however, things didn’t go very well in Q1 and Q2“.

Desire to win

When it mattered most, however, the reds changed pace, even if the Monegasque himself believes he wasn’t perfect: “In Q3 we did more or less well. I’m not very happy with my ride – He admitted – but we are still on pole and it was a nice surprise. I wasn’t at all happy with the set of tires used in Q2, then we put on a set of new softs and I found some traffic there. The preparation for the tour was not good again due to traffic and this contributed to the surprise effect. I didn’t expect this weather“.

But now comes the historically most difficult part for Ferrari and Leclerc: convert a start from the first spot on the grid into a win: “This was a positive Saturday, but now we need to focus on the race. Honestly the pace isn’t bad – concluded Leclerc – but we’ll see. Red Bull often has a surprise in their pocket on Sunday, so we’ll see what happens. In free practice the pace wasn’t bad and I hope I can demonstrate it in the race too“.