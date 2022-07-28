Charles Leclerc he absolutely has to put the Paul Ricard weekend behind him. He owes it to his racing hopes, to a car that – although fragile – has always been competitive, but above all to itself. He has been chasing the goal of the World Championship for years, and just when the season seemed to be back on the right tracks, thanks to the triumph of the Red Bull Ring, the Monegasque went on the block. Now the points behind Max Verstappen are 63: too many to be able to make mistakes again, few to give upalso because now there is the Hungaroring, where the opportunity to reduce the gap is important.

These are the words of the Monegasque to journalists in the meeting with the media that inaugurated the weekend of the Hungarian Grand Prix: “Mulling over my mistake is useless. I was wrong, it cost me a lot of points and I am aware of it: I hate making excuses and saying ‘It was the wind, it was a bird, it was this or that’, I am driving the car and I am wrong, so I take full responsibility for it. Conditions change a little with each lap and this applies to everyone. Obviously it is more difficult when you are at the limit, but I repeat: these are things that apply to all riders, not just me. Now I just have to look aheadconcentrate 100% for this weekend, try to get the best possible result and try to win this race. I think we will have a fast car. Hungaroring is a track where I struggled in the past, but it was the same for Australia and this year I had a great weekend in Melbourne. So I hope this weekend can turn the tables around. Naturally the goal remains to become world champion. I am not worried that we have not won the drivers’ title for so many years: I will believe it until the end“.