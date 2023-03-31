Two-faced free

The fifth place of Charles Leclerc at the end of the first free practice session of the Australian Grand Prix, he foreshadowed another weekend full of difficulties for Ferrari, with the Monegasque who had also finished right in front of his teammate Carlos Sainz. However, on the occasion of PL2, the arrival of rain he shuffled the cards on the table, with the weather conditions rewarding Leclerc himself.

Positive notes

The number 16 has in fact recorded the second best time behind Fernando Alonso, almost half a second behind the Spaniard. A positive result therefore for Ferrari, even at the end of a FP2 made atypical by bad weather: “Despite the rain we learned a lot – Leclerc explained to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – we did several checks for the set-up directions to take and it seems to me that the feeling is better than in previous races. This is positive and it was probably the most positive PL2 of the season for us. Which doesn’t mean much, but at least it’s a Friday ends on a positive note. Now we have to work and take another step in the right direction tomorrow. We hope to be closer to the Red Bulls tomorrow, but especially on Sunday.”

PL3 determinants

The peculiarity of FP2 has meant that Ferrari, as well as all the other teams involved, has not collected significant data in view of the next commitments, a fact that will push Leclerc and the team to work intensely in the third and final session: “I think in qualifying we will be close – he added – for the race nobody did the rain simulations, so we will all arrive a bit blind on Sunday, even if in PL3 maybe we will learn something“.

The next sessions

In this way, therefore, the third free practice session of the Australian GP will assume particular importance, with the race being broadcast live by Sky Sports F1 in the Italian morning of tomorrow starting from 3:30. A few hours later, and more precisely at 7:00 amthe awaited round of qualifying will instead take place, while the Australian Grand Prix will get underway on the Melbourne circuit on Sunday 2 April at the same time.