There Ferrari approached the 2022 season with high hopes of returning to competitive pole position and victories, and so it happened in this first part of the championship, although the potential of F1-75 leaves a bad taste in the mouth of the fans in the face of a ranking that highlights a large gap from Max Verstappen and Red Bull. However, what happened in the last two years in Maranello should not be forgotten, with the team having reached 45 races without success, a negative streak second only to the one between the 1990 Spanish GP and the 1994 German GP (59 races) and already interrupted. at the first race in Bahrain. Charles Leclercas a true team man, does not intend to point the finger at his own team, and indeed has reiterated his confidence in the approach of the team headed by Mattia Binotto in dealing with mistakes.

“We know that we have to work on strategies, as a team we are aware of it and we will do everything to improve every single aspect “said the Monegasque in an interview granted to BBC on the sidelines of the Hungarian match, adding: “In this first part of the championship there were strategy errors, reliability problems, as well as errors on the part of the drivers. We are working hard on reliability and strategies. Always with the same process: let’s try to analyze the reason for the error, let’s try to understand what led us to make bad decisions. Understanding mistakes is needed to move forward “. Leclerc wanted to underline the steps forward made by the team: “We have been working like this for the past 2 years and this type of process has brought us to where we are now, in terms of performance. Within the team we have a clear idea of ​​what to improve and that is the most important thing “. And in this methodology, the pilots played a crucial role: “I am very involved in these discussions, because they are a piece of the puzzle. But sometimes I recognize that the rider has sensations that do not perfectly match those of the other team members and for this reason both Carlos and I are involved in these discussions. And it is also good that he and I both have the same sensations inside the car and this helps us to push in one direction only.“. In the long interview granted to Andrew Benson, Leclerc then added: “Trust gives me the way we work. I know how hard the past two years have been to get to where we are nowa, and I know it happened because we worked on the weaknesses of the machine. We know we still have some weaknesses and we will work on them, but if we do it as in the last two years, I am confident that we will deal with them ”.