Rivals on the track, but off they joke that it’s a marvel. Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen they couldn’t stand each other for years, but the arrival in Formula 1 and personal maturity have settled old differences and ancient grudges. Of course, they’ve never had the opportunity to seriously fight for the title throughout the year – which is of no small importance – but while waiting for a more intense 2023, the two continue to give smiles. Like all drivers, Leclerc and Verstappen took part in the Secret Santa of Formula 1, an initiative of the Circus which requires pilots to give an object to one of the other 19 colleagues by drawing lots for a note. The recipient will not know the author of the thought…unless there are special cases. Yes, because Leclerc – who drew Verstappen from the urn – knowing full well the Dutchman’s passion for video games gave him an edition of F1 22 (the official game of Formula 1) with a special cover: instead of Lando Norris and George Russell, the Monegasque has placed two more photos of himself, as you can see in this video at 10:19.

Verstappen played along, obviously understanding who the sender of the gift was. The two-time world champion then appreciated the note on naturally red paper: “An edition for my biggest fan“.