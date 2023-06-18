The Monegasque furious with the team: “It’s not the first time we’ve made such mistakes, this time it wasn’t difficult to read the situation.” Then he corrects the shot … Vasseur admits: “We had a good discussion, face to face”

– Milan

Charles Leclerc does not hide his disappointment to the microphones of Sky after the elimination in Q2 in qualifying for the Canadian GP of F1. The Monegasque, 11th at the end of qualifying, underlined: “It wasn’t difficult to read the situation in Q2, the track was drying quickly, I told the engineers that we had to fit dry tyres, you could already see it on the opening lap, but they did not listen to me”.

leclerc, it’s not the first time — Net of the error by the Ferrari driver, Leclerc complained because it is not the first time that the driver has not been supported in his choices, in his opinion: “I don’t know why we stayed on the intermediate tires when the track was dry, while then we put on slicks when it started to rain again. We complicated our lives on our own, unfortunately it’s not the first time this has happened with the team, and I don’t understand why”. See also Alliance vs. Santa Fe, LIVE: follow the minute by minute

then cold… — Later, again on Sky, Leclerc commented more calmly. “We had a good discussion,” admitted team principal Frederic Vasseur, while the Monegasque corrected his approach: “I certainly could have done better, apart from the tyres, I should have found the time sooner to get into Q3… I sorry, I also have the helmet dedicated to Villeneuve but I’ll have to start it from 11th place. I don’t know where exactly but it’s certainly a track where we can recover, we’ll have an attack race” concluded Leclerc, also aware of the fact that in the race there should be dry condition.

sainz — Carlos Sainz disappointed in turn for “a bit of bad luck in qualifying with the red flag, I didn’t want to make a mistake like in Free Practice 3. The penalty for Gasly’s impediment? I have to look at the images, we were overtaking each other with Tsunoda. I didn’t want to hinder Gasly, that situation wasn’t easy but I too happened to be hindered and I didn’t start yelling on the radio…”. The Spaniard’s reference is to the furious protests of the Alpine pilot with his wall after the impediment suffered by Sainz in Q1. See also Twitter's reaction to the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City