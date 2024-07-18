Raise your head

After a hat-trick of nightmare matches, ending with just 12 points, Charles Leclerc hopes to turn the page in these last two consecutive races that he will have to face before the summer break, in Hungary and Belgium. Two tracks with opposite technical characteristics and therefore very important for Ferrari to try to understand if the problems that emerged after the introduction of the Barcelona updates are finally being resolved.

Lessons to be learned and homework done

From this point of view, the Monegasque, who after finally winning the home GP only scored championship points in two of the next four rounds, appeared moderately optimistic. Leclerc, speaking to journalists at the Hungaroring, highlighted how the team has worked hard in recent days to improve the performance of the SF-24: “The package we will use in Budapest? I don’t want to go into too much detail, you will see it tomorrow, but yes, we did our homework pretty well. Having gone very extreme with my setup in the last few races we learned many things and with the week off between races we were able to draw some conclusions and make our choice for this weekend, but you’ll see from tomorrow“.

Rebound problems

Leclerc was then invited to speak in more detail about Ferrari’s problems, mainly due to a very accentuated bouncing which then generates a whole series of other problems in a chain reaction. However, the Monegasque has ruled out that for Ferrari the ‘fund issue’ could be resolved by using different types of car bottom depending on the various tracks: “No, for now I don’t imagine a situation like that and it’s certainly not one of our goals to have different funds for different types of track – he concluded – the problems are mainly related to the rebounds, not to the speed peaks. The peak has never been a problem, obviously you get to the limiter sooner when you have a lot of rebounds, because you jump everywhere. But the problem is not the speed peak, it’s just the rebound”.