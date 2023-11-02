Leclerc towards Brazil

For the last two weekends Charles Leclerc he brought home two podiums and 21 points, also considering the Austin Sprint. But beyond the results, the Monegasque is experiencing his latest hat-trick of the season with a bit of frustration. In fact, after having taken it to pole position twice, the SF-23 fell under the blows of the Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes. And, if Lando Norris had started further forward in Mexico, Leclerc probably would not have reached the podium.

Ferrari’s race pace still remains an unsolved problem, at least in the direct comparison with Red Bull and in that with Mercedes, which appeared to have improved greatly after the changes to the floor of the W14. In Brazil, the Monegasque wants to break the Interlagos taboo, where he has never been on the podium.

Leclerc’s words

“The third consecutive pole position would be important, but Sunday always remains the priority because as far as I’m concerned that’s where the points are made, and that’s what we’re focusing on. We want to find positive performances that will allow us to win. I would rather come first in the race than win another pole, even if at the moment we don’t have the car to transform the poles into important results in the race. It is very difficult to predict how this weekend will go, especially as it is a Sprint weekend. It will be very important to do good free practice and gather as much information as possible“.

“The Sprint format? If you make a mistake with the setup in free practice, you can’t recover. I like the weekend with the short race and I think six is ​​the right number for every season. However, there is something to change for Saturday“. Then, since we are in the land of Ayrton Seinea memory from the Monegasque, who was unable to experience it but has always appreciated its class, is inevitable: “He’s the only idol I’ve ever had on the track. I went to the headquarters of his foundation here in Sao Paulo, being able to look at the cars and helmets that belonged to him with his family. A very emotional moment for me“.