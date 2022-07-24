The story is now: Charles Leclerc he wrote another little Ferrari page with the pole position of Le Castellet. The Monegasque not only reached Max Verstappen, his lifelong rival, at 16 in the test of strength on Saturday, but he also became the third ever poleman in the history of the Ferrari. Leclerc has in fact detached Felipe Massa (15) and has further approached two sacred monsters of the discipline, as well as Ferrari legends: Michael Schumacher and Niki Lauda.

If the Kaiser seems unreachable, thanks to his 58 pole positions on the cars signed in Maranello, the Computer, world champion on Ferrari in 1975 and 1977. Leclerc is in fact -7 behind Lauda: the latter’s 23 pole positions seem small in relation to his talent, and instead are an exorbitant number, considering that the three-time world champion he had only 57 races in the Ferrari. It means that for the 40% sometimes Lauda started from pole position in his four years in Maranello. Schumacher instead ‘stopped’ at 32% (58 out of 180), Leclerc is currently al 23%. But she has plenty of time to improve his numbers, even in the face of these giants.

Ferrari, the best poleman (data updated to 24 July 2022)

1. Michael Schumacher, 58

2. Niki Lauda, ​​23

3. Charles Leclerc, 16

4. Felipe Massa, 15

5. Alberto Ascari, 13

6. Sebastian Vettel, 12

7. Jacky Ickx, 11

7. Rubens Barrichello, 11

9. Gerhard Berger, 7

9. Kimi Raikkonen, 7

11. Juan Manuel Fangio, 6

11. Phil Hill, 6

13. Mike Hawthorn, 4

13. John Surtees, 4

13. Clay Regazzoni, 4

13. René Arnoux, 4

13. Fernando Alonso, 4

13. Patrick Tambay, 4