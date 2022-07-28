The Monegasque has forgotten the mistake made by Le Castellet: “I was down on Sunday, but now I only think about Hungary, winning is the best reaction. Here on paper we are favorites and there are still many points available”. On Vettel’s retirement: “A great person who will miss F1, a sincere rivalry between us”

“Sunday evening was not easy, but Monday has passed and I believe in it as before”. If anyone had any doubts about Charles Leclerc’s state of mind, it has been served: the Monegasque Ferrari has put the error of Le Castellet behind him and on Sunday in Hungary he wants to continue the challenge to Max Verstappen in the championship. Which is complicated, but still offers many opportunities. That with this Ferrari, competitive on all tracks, they can be grasped.

“They will take me for mad – the Monegasque said today at the Hungaroring – but for me everything is still possible, there are still 10 races. Obviously it is more difficult, but I will believe it until the end, there is still nothing defined, I have made my life more complicated this yes. However, despite being a mistake caused by being on the limit, our pace was very good. Mistakes happen, I look ahead and believe in it as before ”. See also César Azpilicueta opts for FC Barcelona

the mistake in france – But what exactly happened in France? “The mistake was different from the usual ones – said Leclerc – it wasn’t a problem of approach or anything else, it was simply that I was driving to the limit. I like to drive oversteer, sometimes it’s difficult. I was pushing hard and I lost the rear. We need to turn the page and stay focused only on this weekend. Winning would be the best reaction to what happened. We definitely have to push until the end because there are still so many points available. It has become more difficult, but it is not impossible ”.

pole in the viewfinder – And the F1-75 is an ally: “It is certainly the most competitive car since I arrived in F1 – he said – and also the most solid because it is strong on all tracks. On paper we have excellent chances on this track, let’s see if that will be the case. I like Hungary, maybe it’s not the best for overtaking, which are difficult, but qualifying counts and I’m very strong on Saturday this year, so I hope to take advantage of it ”. See also "My story in a book from Favini's school on that Anfield night"

thought for seb – Finally, a thought for Sebastian Vettel who announced his retirement at the end of the year. Leclerc raced in Ferrari for two seasons: “Seb is a person who will miss Formula 1 a lot for everything he has achieved in sport, but also because he is a very good guy – said Charles – not everyone in the paddock is genuine people like him. . I consider him a friend, we have always texted each other. The news did not surprise me very much, but it will certainly be strange next year not to see him in the paddock at the first race of the season. We had our battles on the track, but it was a sincere rivalry ”.