From the Ferrari garage there are those who speak and those who do not. Those who say something, ask for caution. Those who don’t, smile. Charles Leclerc belongs to the second group, although before getting in the car chatted with AS in the Bahrain paddock and left an encrypted message: “Carlos (Sainz) does not say anything about the car? I don’t want to say it either (Serie). It’s very complicated, we don’t know where we are compared to others and it is still soon. In qualifying we will know, more or less, what our situation is and we will be able to set specific objectives for the season. “If anything, some positivism: “There is a lot of motivation in the garage and that’s great. Carlos and I have worked a lot together for the team and I think the team appreciates it. “

The Monegasque finished 12th in Friday’s training sessions, although he made a mistake on his good lap and did not find the sensations afterwards with worn tires. Removing the mishap, he went to the hotel happy as he explained to the media when he got off SF21: “It has been a positive day, to be honest. We didn’t expect to be that competitive, even if it’s just the first day. I could not finish a good lap in the second free practice, but I see the motivation of the team and I feel the improvements of the car, which is good for now, although we will really compare ourselves in qualifying. “

“It’s very tight and qualifying will be too, but that’s exciting, it’s what the drivers want to do, make a difference with the last tenth,” says the 23-year-old, one of the pilots with the most projection on the grid who has a contract with Ferrari until 2024, inclusive. Do you have Mercedes problems? “I don’t believe it. I still think that both they and Red Bull have a cushion ahead of them.“And is Ferrari hiding something? “We haven’t gone deep yet, but I don’t think anyone has.” The next few hours in Bahrain will be exciting.

Verstappen: “Saturday is a different day”

The fastest of the day was the Dutchman from Red Bull, who is still not seen as a favorite for qualifying, waiting for Hamilton and Bottas to make a qualitative leap with the maximum power of the Mercedes engine. “I am very happy, but Saturday is a different day, it will be windier and the track will become more complicated. Again, we have to work a lot, although it is a good start to the weekend. I am very happy, but now we have to prove the same in the classification “.