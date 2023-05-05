Charles Leclerc arrives in Miami for the first of the three American grands prix on the calendar after the good result achieved in Azerbaijan. The Monegasque Ferrari driver finally had a problem-free weekend and managed to maximize the performance of the SF-23 and his feeling on the streets of Baku, taking the two pole positions up for grabs with the new Sprint format, as well as third place of the Sunday race.

Leclerc is determined to continue the good results, after the first podium of 2023, knowing full well that at the moment the two Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez seem to have a much better pace over the race distance.

The Monegasque was among the protagonists of the traditional Thursday press conference in Miami, a track that last year saw him take pole position and second position under the checkered flag.

Leclerc’s words at the press conference

“The new tune? If you like depressing music, I’m the artist for you. My music is not that cool, I’m a pilot. I did it for fun, one premiere in Baku and one premiere in Miami.

2 million plays for my music? Nyck De Vries also plays piano, we have the same teacher. The piano is too big to travel with.

Baku injection of confidence? It was good after three bad races, in Azerbaijan we took the first pole and it shows how strong our car is in qualifying. We have to work on the race pace, because Red Bull is still too strong.

Updates? They should push us in the right directionbut I don’t know if it will be enough to fight them.”