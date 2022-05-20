“What do I expect from the updates? To return to the front “. Charles Leclerc opened the press conference in Barcelona together with Valtteri Bottas, Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez and Mick Schumacher. The Scuderia di Maranello for the appointment in Catalonia has developed a package of innovations on which the factory has been working for months and a week ago in Monza just Leclerc carried out the last refinements in the 100 km granted by the second of the two filming days in available in season.

“Through the innovations we want to improve in top speed, but not only – added the leader of the drivers classification – we also want to make progress in the low-speed corners because in Miami we noticed that Red Bull was more effective than us in that aspect too ”. Charles Leclerc already in the pre-testing in Barcelona at the end of February had been able to get a taste of the potential of F1-75. What happened months ago, however, according to the 1997 class does not count: “It’s been a long time, all the cars have changed a lot, so the fact that we were fast in the February tests is of no value in view of the race weekend“.

Leclerc certainly does not expect to find himself with wide advantage on Red Bull thanks to the updates introduced in Barcelona: “They also brought something, I think it will always be as it has been since the beginning of the season, which is a very close fight with Red Bull. Obviously I hope to be slightly ahead this time unlike the last two races ”.

The issue of physical fatigue to which drivers from 2022 cars are subjected was also discussed at the press conference porpoising in particular it causes back pain. Charles Leclerc answered the question thus: “It depends on the drivers and the cars, Sainz for example is more subject to porpoising than me, but I obviously agree with him. We don’t suffer as much from aerodynamic rebound, but other teams do. It is certainly a topic that must be faced and resolved ”.