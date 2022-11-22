After the summer break, the Federation has decided to introduce a technical directive – the 039 – in order to considerably reduce the problems caused to the drivers by the jumping of the cars, the famous porpoising that fans have come to know during this season. The FIA, with a unilateral move with the shield of the necessary action to safeguard safety, has thus defined a metric capable of measuring this phenomenon and to this they have added stricter controls on the flexibility of the flat bottom of the single-seaters. From the Belgian Grand Prix onwards, it is a fact that Red Bull has won 8 out of 9 races, with the remaining prerogative of Mercedes and Ferrari having shown more than a few difficulties which have not allowed them to fight for successes.

Mattia Binotto, team principal of Maranello, has denied several times that this directive has somehow slowed down Ferrari, instead turning his attention to tire management, which has created more than one headache for the drivers in recent times. And he was on the same line of thought Charles Leclercwho was asked in Abu Dhabi for his thoughts on the effects of technical directive 039 on the F1-75: “I honestly don’t think it has slowed us down. I don’t think it hurt uswe don’t think it happened. We analyzed everything for a long time and we don’t think that our decline comes from the technical directive”explained the 25-year-old from Monte Carlo to the journalists present.