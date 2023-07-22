Leclerc signs the best time in PL2

After a first free practice session of Hungarian Grand Prix which did not give significant results due to the bad weather and the few laps completed by the pilots (but which made headlines mainly due to the sensational mistake by Sergio Perez), the second saw much more activity on the Hungaroring circuit. A PL2 which, contrary to general expectations, ended with the best time of Charles Leclerc.

Mission accomplished, but caution remains

The Monegasque from Ferrari, who in the statements released yesterday to the press had defined the Hungarian track as more suited to the characteristics of the Redhas in fact stopped the chronometer on the1:17,686, a time achieved with the soft tire and 15 thousandths higher than that set by Lando Norris, who in this way further confirmed the state of grace of McLaren already seen at Silverstone. However, however positive, a question mark hovers over Leclerc’s performance, as well as that of all the other drivers.

Beware of the new format

In Budapest, in fact, there is still a climate of general uncertainty regarding the new qualification format, which will make its debut tomorrow and which will force the riders to mount a different tire compound in every single stage of practice: hard in Q1, medium in Q2 and soft in Q3. A change that also had an impact on tire management in free practice, but while waiting for tomorrow’s developments, Leclerc nonetheless expressed positive comments on this afternoon’s performance: “It was a good day though it is difficult to understand what the true values ​​are in the field since with this new format linked to the tires each team followed a different programme – he has declared – as far as we are concerned, we have completed the work we had foreseen and The sensations in the car are goodso we look forward to what we can bring home tomorrow.”