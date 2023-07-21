Post-Silverstone clarifications

The upcoming appointment with the Hungarian Grand Prix will allow to Charles Leclerc to definitively put a stone on the episodes of the last British GP. In that case, the Ferrari Monegasque had been recalled to the pits by his team relatively early, which pushed the number 16 away from the possibility of being able to conquer the podium. Interviewed by the media before this weekend, Leclerc did not want to generate a case or unleash controversy about what happened, however he explained what the post-race discussions were: “As always, we had a debrief at Silverstone too in which we discussed all the choices made during the GP– he has declared – talking about those that we considered wrong and that we will have to change, as well as focusing on the single-seater philosophy to understand where to improve. We have been very honest with ourselves and are working in the right direction. I don’t want to go back to talking about what happened at Silverstone, but from my point of view the pit stop was made too early anyway. I spoke to team after team about it and we figured out what the mistake was and we’ll learn from that.”

The weak points of the SF-23

One of the reasons why Leclerc did not want to focus on certain expectations in view of the next event was also related to some track conditions, which prevent Ferrari from expressing itself 100%. Furthermore, during this weekend, rain is expected on Friday and Saturday, but not during the race: “We made some mistakes this season, and the track conditions on Sunday sometimes didn’t help us – He admitted – we seem to be more sensitive than the other teams to certain track conditions or track changes during the race. We know this is our weakness, but we must not give up. We didn’t come here with super optimism, because this season so far has been full of surprises. Even when it seemed to have figured out something to gain an advantage over another team, our opponents made progress, all remaining very close. As a result we just have to stay focused on ourselves, e what will make the difference will be the team that will be able to make all the right decisionsto the point of overcoming the difficulties that the route may present”.

Hungaroring promoted

Limited to the circuit hosting the Hungarian GP, ​​Leclerc positively evaluated the characteristics of the track, which is one of the most complex in the world championship: “The Hungaroring it’s a very technical track, which is also very nice – has explained – You don’t have much time to think between corners because they are all close, one after the other, and there are no straights, but I like it. I expect Red Bull will still be ahead of everyone, but the others will still be very close. It will be necessary to understand who will do the best job during free practice, and whoever succeeds will have more opportunities to get close to the top”.

De Vries-Ricciardo

In conclusion, the Ferrari driver also commented on the dismissal of Nyck de Vries from AlphaTauri, con Daniel Ricciardo which will take its place this weekend: “I’m very happy to see Daniel in the paddock again, but at the same time I think it was tough for Nyck – he has declared – today, when you are 22, 28 or 30 years old and you do your first race in F1 you should be considered a rookie, because it is a completely different category from the others. So yeah, it’s tough for him, but unfortunately it’s part of the reality of F1. Daniel is someone I appreciate, so it’s good to see him back in the paddock with his smile on his face, but obviously it’s hard for Nyck and I’m sorry for him.”.