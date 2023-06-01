Small steps for great hopes

A little less than a week after the disappointment of the Monaco Grand Prix, both for the penalty suffered in qualifying and for the outcome of the race, Charles Leclerc prepares for redemption in view of the upcoming weekend of Spanish Grand Prix, seventh round of the season scheduled at the Barcelona circuit. For the first time since 2007, the Catalan track will feature the final double right-hander without the presence of the chicane introduced to reduce speed, along with other innovations that add to the updates who will bring the Ferrari. Modifications which, as explained by the Monegasque to the media, will be able to concretely contribute to improving the wheelbase of the SF-23, as well as countering the weaknesses hitherto suffered by the little horse: “For now we want make small developments every race, and that should go in the right direction – explained the number 16 – At the moment we have a difficult car to drive, even if on the flying lap in qualifying and with new tires we know exactly what to do. We lose some load, and we’re working a lot on this aspect not so much to gain performance as to be more consistent. Barcelona is known to be the best track to understand where the car is at, so it’s ideal for understanding our weaknesses and working on our race pace to make the car easier to drive, and I think is the perfect circuit to ensure that the updates can go in the right direction”.

The improvements

Difficulties which, however, are combined with some progress made by Ferrari from 2022 to this year, especially as regards the management of strategies: “Last year the strategy was one of our weaknesses, since then there have been changes and I’m happy with the route we took – he added – obviously there are races where things can go worse, but in Monaco, at least from my point of view, I’m happy with how we managed the race and with the choices we made. There were some mistakes in qualifying that we will try to avoid. For now it has been a complex season. Especially at the beginning of the year we thought we had good potential but we weren’t able to express it due to errors, penalties and various kinds of problems that caused us to lose points. Only Baku has allowed us to get a good number of points, and now I’m aiming for the next races to try and get what we deserve.

The relationship with Vasseur

Leclerc also had the opportunity to briefly describe not only what his relationship with the Team Principal is Frederic Vasseurbut also the philosophy that the latter has brought to Ferrari since his arrival after the parenthesis of Mattia Binotto: “When Vasseur arrived in the team – he added – made small changes, not real upheavals, but set specific goals. She has brought a new way of seeing things, along with new people who have joined the team. There have been many changes, but limited ones, which however have made a difference. I’ve had an excellent relationship with him since I started racing in the minor categories, he’s very honest with me, which is something I really appreciate.”

Victory still too far away

In addition to underlining the major disappointments of this start to the season, Leclerc is looking positively at the Spanish GP, at least as regards the possibility of being able to get on the podium. However, the possibility of victory is still remote, thanks to a Red Bull that is even superior to the competition: “Objectively, it was a disappointing start to the season for us, because we started with the good hopes deriving from the end of last championship with 2nd place in the constructors’ category and with the hope of fighting for the title, whereas now we find ourselves in this situation – he concluded – our goal is to work as hard as possible to get the best out of the cars. For the moment we are very far from the Red Bulls in the race and there is a lot of progress to be made, but I don’t think we need to review the project, because in qualifying we still have a good car. There are many rumors around the team, but our aim is to improve. I hope that with this weekend’s updates we will be able to make some progress, also because we have begun to understand where some of the problems come from. A podium here is realistic, but at the moment Red Bull are on another level to aim for victoryso if nothing happens to them I don’t think it’s possible to aim for victory”.