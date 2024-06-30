by SIMONE PELUSO

A weekend to forget, and as soon as possible. But it won’t be easy. There have been many difficulties for Ferrari, and in particular for Charles Leclercat the Red Bull Ring which – aided by some unfortunate episodes – make the Monegasque return home with nothing in his hand. And morale cannot help but be compromised by the fact that in a few days we will still be on the track for the third race of the Spain-Austria-Great Britain triple.

Racing accident

“It was a racing accident – Leclerc immediately clarifies, analyzing what happened at the start in turn 1 – I tried to brake earlier and I think Perez was a little more optimistic. Unfortunately, at the first corner it is already difficult to pass with two people and it never ends well if you try to do it with three people. Oscar couldn’t see, Checo was inside and at that point I found myself just a passenger.”

“The race was then all uphill. First of all we lost a lot with the front wing change. Then we did a full stint behind Norris in which I couldn’t overtake because otherwise I would have received blue flags and would have had to let him go again. So both of those things made it very difficult. Our the race was enormously compromised after the first cornerbut we are not competitive enough.”

Lots of work to do

A competitiveness that was supposed to grow thanks to the package of updates introduced in Barcelona, ​​but which at the moment seems to be more of a step backwards linked to the fact that some problems have now been amplified – above all high-speed skipping – which limit performance.

“I tried to handle the situation as best I could, but it didn’t go as well. I data relating to aerodynamic load of the new package were basically those expected in Spain and it was still like that on this track, but This also brings other limitations which we must pay attention to because, since their introduction, we have had some difficulties” explained Leclerc.

“Today we have configured mine and Carlos’s machine in completely opposite ways and I think there are many things to learn from the two configurations. It wasn’t great from me, but we’ll look at it, compare it and hopefully grow and improve. I think we have a difficult weekend ahead of us at Silverstone too. If we look at the last three Grands Prix, we have suffered and we still don’t have a solution. The data tells us that we have taken a step forward but, as mentioned, there are other limitations that we must examine and try to eliminate. I didn’t expect these results after Monaco and it was a very, very difficult period for the team. There is a lot of work to do“.