Leclerc, who maneuvers in Las Vegas

In a Formula 1 that over the years has seen a reduction in overtaking and has now confined them to maneuvers that are too easy to perform with DRS open, there is sometimes room for some individual flair. The Las Vegas circuit, which due to its layout favors overtaking, hosted 99 of them, the highest number since 2016 considering the dry races.

One of these maneuvers was chosen by Formula 1 fans as the most beautiful of 2023: it is the breathtaking overtaking with which Charles Leclerc surprised Sergio Perez on the last pass on the Strip.

Overtaking

This is the video of the overtaking.

The other candidates

The maneuver with which Leclerc overtook Perez beat seven other authoritative candidates: three came from Fernando Alonso (those of Bahrain and Canada against Lewis Hamilton and that of Azerbaijan on Carlos Sainz), one respectively from Kevin Magnussen (on Logan Sargeant in Monte-Carlo), by Perez himself (on Oscar Piastri in Hungary) and by Lando Norris (on George Russell in Mexico). Leclerc had a double chance of victory, as among the nominations there was also the great overtaking on Russell on the outside of the first corner at Suzuka.