Leclerc, the only thing that matters is winning: “2-3 wins? They're not enough for me” | FP

Long abstinence

The July 10, 2022on the Austrian Spielberg circuit, Charles Leclerc won the Austrian Grand Prix. At the beginning of March, when the first race of the 2024 Formula 1 season will be held in Bahrain, they will be almost 20 months have passed since that day. 20 months that the Monegasque from Ferrari spent without ever being able to grasp the joy of a victory.

In the meantime, eight pole positions have arrived – only Max Verstappen did better with 16 – and 12 podium finishes – the highest figure among non-Red Bull drivers – but never on the top step. Breaking this abstinence in the new year will be themain goal for Leclerc, who drove for the first time today in Fiorano brand new SF-24presented a few minutes earlier by Cavallino.

Don't settle

The 'hunger' for success for Maranello's #16 is great, as he himself admitted at the opening of the traditional post-presentation press conference: “I'm normally very motivated. Thinking you are more so because Verstappen dominated last year is difficult. I'm eager to win. In 2023 I have never won and I can't wait any longer. I am fully motivated“.

However, Leclerc's appetite will not be easily satiated. The driver from the Principality, highly acclaimed on his home track by the Prancing Horse fans, was extremely clear on this: “Get three wins like in 2019 and 2022? It wouldn't be enough. I want to win as many Grands Prix as possible. We will then do the math at the end of the year and see what the ranking will be after the first race, to understand how competitive we are. Getting an idea now of where we will be after the first GP is difficult, but basically winning two or three races is not my goal. I want to conquer as many races as possible“.