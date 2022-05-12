Over Easter Charles Leclerc experienced mixed emotions. Fresh from his victory in the Australian Grand Prix, on Easter Monday the Monegasque was snatched from a very valuable watch, but he was able to console himself very quickly. There Ferrari has in fact opened the doors of the circuit for him Fiorano with a very special car, the 1979 312 T4 driven by Gilles Villeneuve and Jody Scheckter. A day to remember, both for the Monegasque (by many compared to theAviator) and for the fans, who were able to combine the emotions of the past with those of the present. Formula 1 just released a video of those laps.

The 312T4 was the last car to take the drivers’ title to Maranello before the Michael Schumacher era. Note the numerous driving corrections by Leclerc, who often looks down to try to immediately create a feeling with a car that has gone down in history. The Monegasque, as soon as the car has parked, nods in approval to the mechanics and exclaims: “Beautiful, gorgeous“.