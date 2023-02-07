In 2022 Charles Leclerc did not conquer that world title he savored after the momentary escape of the first three races. Nonetheless, the year was not short on emotions for the Monegasque driver, who closed the season with three victories to his credit. The inaugural race in Bahrain saw Leclerc climb to the top step of the podium, ahead of his teammate following the double retirement of the two Red Bulls. A month later, in Australia the largest victory of 2022 arrived, easily opening a gap on Max Verstappen, who was then forced to retire again. Finally, in Austria the Monegasque took the win after overtaking his rival for the title three times on the track, before defending against his comeback in the final stages aided by a problem with the accelerator.

Looking back on the 2022 season, Leclerc spoke of what was the most beautiful victory for him: “It is always very difficult to choose a specific race since each one has unique characteristics that remain in the memory. This year probably I’m torn between Bahrain and Austria. The Austrian GP was very special as we came from some pretty difficult races and getting back in front of everyone was nice, but Bahrain was probably the best, because the one-two with Carlos was fantastic after two years of not trying those sensations”.

In fact, Leclerc’s last victory before his success in Bahrain dates back to the 2019 Italian Grand Prix, just seven days after his first success in Formula 1 at Spa. In between, the Monegasque came close to winning the same year in Singapore and in 2021 in Monaco, when he was forced to retire even before the start due to the consequences of the damage sustained in the accident in qualifying after having signed the lap valid for pole position. However, Leclerc’s gaze is now aimed at 2023with the hope of reaching the end of the year with other victories to choose the best one from.