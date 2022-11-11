There are two races to go until the end of the 2022 World Championship but with the drivers ‘and constructors’ titles already arithmetically won by Max Verstappen and Red Bull for several weeks, the attention of many is already looking forward to next year. It is no exception Charles Leclercstill in contention with Sergio Perez for the role of vice world champion – the Mexican arrives in Brazil with a margin of five points in the ranking – but inevitably he is already projected to 2023. The triumphal start of this championship had made Monegasque and Ferrari think that this could be the right year to aim for the title, but the story then unfolded differently.

Leclerc’s intention, however, is that of to treasure the mistakes made not to repeat them in the future, giving himself another opportunity to reach the big target, possibly without having to give up with four races to spare, as happened this year. “We are focusing on ourselves – Leclerc explained during a speech organized by the sponsor in Brazil Estrella Galicia – I think it’s clear to us as a team where we need to improve. Let’s focus on this and on being a better team. Then we hope to beat everyone else next year, whether the battle is against Mercedes or Red Bull doesn’t matter“.

“My mind is already focused mainly on next year – concluded Leclerc, with sincerity – we will do our best in these last few races but the most important thing is to be a better team and fight for the championship next year“. Finally, just about the Mercedes, # 16 in Maranello highlighted the strange season experienced by the silver arrows, which makes it difficult to predict what their level will be in the upcoming championship: “Mercedes has had a very strange season. Very difficult to interpret. Sometimes they were super competitive, sometimes not. I think it is difficult to imagine exactly what will happen next year “.