“I want to lock myself in the house and be alone for a while”. Like this Charles Leclerc Sunday after going off the track in France he made no secret of his obviously sporty heartbreaking mood after the driving mistake that made him fall to -63 points behind Max Verstappen in the Drivers’ standings, the biggest gap ever reached in this 2022 in which after three races he had 46 points ahead of the reigning world champion.

Julien Febreaucommentator of the French broadcaster Canal + which holds the rights to broadcast the F1 Grand Prix in France, live on Twitch reached Charles Leclerc during his live session to try to cheer him up and to let him know that the support of his fans is stronger than ever in this particularly difficult moment of the Monegasque championship, which in Austria after exactly three months had finally stopped the fasting of victories at the end of a series of races marked by withdrawals attributable to the power unit or by strategic errors on the part of the wall.

“Thank you very much, that’s really nice of you – the words of Leclerc reached precisely by Febreau – I also saw that many messages were sent to me and it was very important “. Leclerc did not make any post to comment on the race ended prematurely in France. His personal social networks are ‘stopped’ at the celebration of the pole position obtained last Saturday in Qualifying, the seventh personal of the season out of the eight obtained by Ferrari.

In Hungary, before the summer break, Leclerc will have the opportunity to cheer up his spirits on a track on paper that is perfect to enhance the F1-75, which in any case is currently the reference car on the starting grid. The team principal Mattia Binotto he did not hide himself at the end of the race held at Le Castellet: in Budapest Ferrari’s goal is to win a double.