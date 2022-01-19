The Ferrari Magazine, available on the Scuderia Ferrari website, has published an interview with Charles Leclerc in which the young Monegasque opened up about his relationship with his younger brother Arthur and about what unites the two Leclerc brothers. Charles is preparing for his fifth season in Formula 1, the fourth with the Maranello uniform, a championship in which the entire Ferrari environment awaits the return to the top of the Red team after the great efforts made on the 2022 project. to be able to fight for the world title for the first time since his arrival in Formula 1, which took place at the end of a quick and victorious climb of the propaedeutic categories, winning the Formula 3 and Formula 2 championships. Arthur, current member of the Ferrari Driver Academy. The youngest of the Leclerc brothers began his single-seater career in French Formula 4, then moving on to the German championship. Then followed the jump in Formula Regional and the following year in Formula 3, a championship that in 2022 Arthur is preparing to compete for the second consecutive season. During his training, the Monegasque also covered the role of development driver for the Venturi team, protagonist in the Formula E world championship.

For Arthur, having a brother in Formula 1 and a driver of one of the most popular racing teams in the world can be a great stimulus, but at the same time it can be a source of great pressure. However, the experience of the older brother also turns out to be a source of learning and growth for Arthur, even more so after the untimely sad death in 2017 of his father Hervé, also an ex-pilot. Charles, however, prefers not to be overly intrusive in his brother’s career, as he himself recounted: “He knows that I am there for any personal need, but when it comes to races, I prefer him to find his way on his own and make progress on his own, which I think is very important in this sport.” On the occasion of the weekends in which Formula 1 and Formula 3 are concomitant, Charles follows Arthur’s races with great attention, who in turn reports to his brother his observations collected during the vision of the Grand Prix: “TO Sometimes, during a race weekend, when he’s watching my F1 race on TV, he notices things I probably haven’t noticed from inside the cockpit, and he lets me know, to try and help me. And this is always nice. So the support is mutual ”.

Competition is a characteristic element for Charles and Arthur, an aspect present in any relationship between brothers, even more so for two drivers inevitably endowed with a great competitive spirit. Charles tells how the two brothers never miss an opportunity to challenge each other in any field, from sports to video games, although the dynamics have changed over the years: “Ours is the classic relationship between siblings who have little age difference. We have always been competitive, especially when we were younger. Being three years younger than me, my little brother always wanted to do the same things I did. When I was eight or nine it was easy enough to beat him, but as adults that three-year-old advantage has disappeared and today it’s really hard to get the better of him, especially in tennis or padel. So the competition between us is still very strong ”.

In addition to the blood bond, Charles and Arthur are united by the place from which their respective racing careers started. In fact, both Monegasques took their first steps on the track at the Brignoles kart track, in the south of France: “We went to Brignoles above all to have fun”, Charles tells Ferrari Magazine. “It is a place that is really close to my heart. It was great to be back there with Arthur and our older brother Lorenzo. We are all very close to our mother too. When we were younger the whole family used to go karting there, and going back to your roots is always a great way to relax and have fun all together between one Grand Prix and the next. All of this brings back to my mind many memories of the past. It was nice to see all the people I associate with that place “. Among the memories stands out that of his father Hervé, who passed away before being able to see his son Charles racing in Formula 1: “My dad introduced me to motorsport, so I don’t know if I would have become who I am if it wasn’t for him. Although I think maybe I would have ended up being a pilot anyway. It’s in my DNA and it’s what I love to do the most. But I don’t think I would have made it to Formula One without him. His example was fundamental for my growth, as a rider and as a person “.

Hervé managed to convey his passion to both Charles and Arthur. If the latter manages to catch up with his brother in the top category of motoring, it would be the first pair of brothers in Formula 1 since the days of Ralf and Michael Schumacher. However, seats in Formula 1 are limited and Arthur will also have to contend with internal competition from the Ferrari Driver Academy, including Oliver Bearman, who in 2022 will be Leclerc’s companion in Prema in Formula 3. For the future, however, a scenario cannot be excluded. equally suggestive, with the two Leclerc brothers driving a Red at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Charles made no secret of his desire one day to participate in the most famous endurance race in the world with a Ferrari, which from 2023 will also extend its commitment to the Hypercar class, in addition to the already substantial GT program. In the future, the endurance world championship could become an outlet for the Academy drivers, including Arthur himself, whose main objective however continues to be to be able to compete with his brother in Formula 1.