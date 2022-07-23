Charles Leclerc took his seventh pole position of 2022, the first in his career at the Paul Ricard circuit, in qualifying for the French GP. The Ferrari driver preceded Red Bull’s at the end of Q3 Max Verstappen, in the front row with Red Bull. The second row of the starting grid will instead be opened by the second car of Milton Keynes, driven by Sergio Perez. Beside him Lewis Hamilton, with the first Mercedes. These are the words of the first three to the microphone of Johnny Herbert.

Charles Leclerc (1st, Ferrari): “This was a great ride. I struggled all weekend to put together a lap but I managed it in the end. But I have to thank Carlos for his help. He has done fantastic team work. Carlos would have been very close today. We hope to be able to fight for the victory together tomorrow. After Q1 we were surprised at the pace we had, even in Q2 we were very strong. Somehow we managed to make a good turn for qualifying, it’s a nice surprise. The car feels good, but it is difficult to understand what Red Bull did yesterday because there were so many differences in terms of lap times. Let’s see how it will go tomorrow “.

Max Verstappen (2nd, Red Bull): “Clearly PL3 is not qualifying. Today we lacked something in terms of grip, it was more complicated than I would have hoped for. But overall we still have a good car for the race. We hope that tomorrow can be a day in our favor. We are fast on the straights and we hope to be able to use this quality to our advantage. Confidence? We’ll see tomorrow, it will be even warmer, but the Ferraris are very fast again “.

Sergio Perez (3rd, Red Bull): “We made a good comeback, all weekend I didn’t understand anything. I struggled a lot, it was probably my worst weekend before qualifying, but in the end we were able to recover well. Competition? Tomorrow my goal will be to try to beat the reds. But it will be difficult, they seem very fast “.