At the end of Q1 the Spaniard launched himself past the Monegasque who he didn’t like. Shortly before they had asked the Iberian to cede the position to Leclerc upon returning to the track after the red flag

The Ferraris finished fourth and fifth in qualifying for the British GP with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. The two Prancing Horse drivers were preceded by the Red Bull of Max Verstappen and the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Tomorrow they will aim to override them to try and undermine Verstappen. But be careful at the start and in the first few laps because everything between the two Ferraristi might not be as smooth as it seems. Today, in fact, during qualifying there was no shortage of “close” moments and radio messages that conveyed a bit of tension between the two.

the first moment — The first delicate moment during Q1, in the excited final minutes. Magnussen’s Haas caused a red flag and Sainz was immediately ahead of Leclerc upon rejoining the track (see photo above). However, he was told over the radio to hand over the position to the Monegasque and over the radio Carlos did not hide his disappointment: “What you asked me to do there is a bit unfair, it made me lose the temperature of the tyres. Furthermore, I I’m more at risk. I’m fourth, he’s third.” See also F1 | Vasseur pampers Alfa Romeo, Audi is still a long way off

the second moment — The second episode came shortly after, when the two Ferraris found themselves in a situation of intense traffic, in which several cars were overtaking each other. Leclerc waited, while Sainz made some overtakes, even overtaking Leclerc. The Monegasque noticed it and commented ironically over the radio: “Bravo Carlos, congratulations. Nice overtaking at the last corner…”.

