Three years ago he had fun talking about how a taxi driver had taken him on board, the day after the triumph in the Italian GP at Monza, and had started talking about the victory of Ferrari and “that very good boy”, without recognizing Charles Leclerc sitting in the back seat. Today it could not happen, because in the meantime the Flying Prince has become one of the stars of Formula 1 and the most serious candidate to conquer the 2022 World Cup with the red, returned to success after two seasons of fasting and determined to chase a world title that is missing. from the last statement of Kimi Raikkonen, obtained 15 years ago. The victories of “Carletto” in Bahrain and Australia, accompanied by as many pole positions with a stellar F1-75 performance, gave wings to the dreams of the fans, increasing the anticipation for the two races in Imola (today the race sprint and tomorrow the traditional distance) which may allow the Monegasque to reach the top of the drivers’ standings, going on the run. Over 120 thousand spectators are expected on the hills around the Santerno. An ocean crowd like in Michael Schumacher’s time. Stuff to go crazy.