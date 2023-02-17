What will start on March 5 in Bahrain will be the sixth season in Formula 1 for Charles Leclerc, the fifth as a Ferrari driver. The Monegasque finished second in the championship last year, obtaining the best result for a driver of the redhead since 2018. Yet, given the abstinence from titles that has now lasted for over five decades, everyone in Maranello is asking him and his teammate Carlos Sainz to bring the iris back to Italy. Leclerc, despite being behind the wheel of Ferrari in a difficult period in the history of the Prancing Horse, has always had the ability to win the love and affection of the public, especially after the incredible success achieved in the GP d’ Italy 2019.

But it has been since the years of the minor formulas that Leclerc’s life has not been particularly simple. The current # 16 of the redhead, in fact, lost his friend and mentor first Jules Bianchi – following the dramatic accident in Suzuka 2014 – and then his father Hervé, who died on June 20, 2017. At that time Leclerc was not yet 20 years old. In his biography, entitled The Prodigies and written by Rémi Boudoul, the young talent of the Principality told those difficult daysalso explaining how the decision was born to take part in the Formula 2 weekend scheduled in Baku just three days after the death of the parent.

“My father was my number one fan – said Leclerc – he wanted me to be good in every race, so no, there was never a question [sul non gareggiare] Why I was sure he wished I was there and that I win for him”. A feat that the then Prema team rider accomplished perfectly, obtaining a first and a second place in the two races that weekend. “To be honest it was the worst way to prepare for a race – recalled the Ferrari driver again – Jules’ disappearance had come as a shock. Something difficult to understand and accept. Losing my father, who has helped me so much in my career, was another shock“. But these tragedies helped – albeit in the most terrible way possible – Leclerc to become the young man he is today.

“It was hard. No matter what you do, nothing prepares you for the moment you lose your father. I have become more mature because his loss made me take on more responsibility out of the blue, making me grow as a man. Mentally – he concluded – i am stronger than ever after losing my father so early in my life. This is something that changes you forever”.