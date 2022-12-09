In the FIA ​​Gala organized in Bologna to best celebrate the conclusion of the 2022 motorsport season, one of the most awaited characters by the Italian public was certainly Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque driver, the undisputed idol of Ferrari fans, will receive the prize for second place in the recently concluded World Championship this evening. An important result, given that it is the first time for him in the top-3 of the general classification, but which has a bitter aftertaste when thinking about how the season started. In fact, Leclerc had taken two victories and a second place in the first three races, moving to 46 points ahead of Max Verstappen. At the end of the championship, however, it was the Dutchman who smiled, trimming the Prancing Horse driver 146 points behind. Also for this reason Leclerc, speaking at the press conference which traditionally opens the evening, did not show particular enthusiasm for the place of honor snatched from Sergio Perez in the last race of the year in Abu Dhabi.

“Me second between the two Red Bulls? It doesn’t really give me much satisfaction – admitted Leclerc, speaking with journalists – it was a big leap forward after the difficulties of the past. Looking back, I think it was a good season, especially if I look back on 2020 and 2021, which were two difficult years for the team. It wasn’t obvious that we would have taken such a step forward and finished second in both championships, I’m happy about that. Looking back on this season though, the middle part was quite frustrating not being able to put it all together on Sunday. I have mixed feelings. It was a step forward and I hope next year we can take another step”. Of the four victories obtained during the season, the #16 of the Prancing Horse indicated the one obtained in Austria, right at Red Bull’s home, as the most special. “We had excellent tire management there”explained the 1997 class giving reasons for his choice.

Obviously, however, given the recent ones resignation of Mattia Binotto from the role of team principal, most of the questions have been focused on future manager of Ferrari and on the expectations that Leclerc has in this regard. The Principality native tried to hide behind ‘diplomatic’ phases, leaving the hot potato of choice in the hands of the presidency and explaining that he had no indication to give to John Elkann. “The last few weeks have been quite difficult for the team – acknowledged Leclerc – but I have faith that Elkann and Vigna will make the right decision. But I have no doubts that next year we will still be able to take a step forward.”.

“I respect Binotto’s decision – continued Leclerc – in addition to being the team principal, he has been with Ferrari for many years, contributing to its successes. I wish him the best for the future. He’s still in the factory at the moment, helping us to better prepare for 2023. Do I have a list of names for the role? No, and it’s not up to me to make the decision. I’ve never found myself changing team principals in the same team. Maybe it will take some time for those who come to get used to it, but I don’t think the performance on the track will be affected“. Finally, questioned about the possible advent of his friend Frederic VasseurLeclerc commented: “Ferrari is a different team from the others. I have already worked with Vasseur, we have a good relationship, but I don’t think this should influence any decision. He’s a direct person and that’s something I appreciate“, he concluded.