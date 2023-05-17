Ferrari, an uncertain start

At 25 Charles Leclerc he is in his sixth season in Formula 1, the fifth dressed in Ferrari red. The Monegasque has so far added up 5 victories, 19 pole positions and a total of 25 podiums, but without ever being able to fight for the world championship until the final stages of the season. 2022 had started off on the right foot, with two successes in the first three races, but then the hegemony of Red Bull left only the crumbs for the Prancing Horse, so much so that Leclerc has not climbed to the top step of the podium in sixteen GPs.

It’s no mystery that the SF-23 has so far disappointed expectations, both in comparison with Red Bull, but also in comparison with Aston Martin and Mercedes, which currently precede it in the constructors’ standings. The numbers don’t lie and the podium alone obtained in 2023 (Leclerc third in Baku) is the litmus test of a rather complex start to the championship. Ferrari is now expected at its home race at Imola, where, with the updates, it hopes to be able to shine.

Leclerc, Ferrari red future

Charles Leclerc gave an interview to TG1 from the Raiin which he once again swore allegiance to Ferrari: “The gap is bigger than we expected. We are working hard for this. If I see myself in the future in Maranello? I hope so. I’m happy here, it’s always been my dream to be a Ferrari driver.”

And speaking of dreams, there’s an even bigger one: “One of my dreams was to be a Ferrari driver in Formula 1 and I achieved that. But it doesn’t stop there. I want to win a world championship, or rather more world championships if possible. And I will do everything until the end of my career“.

In conclusion, the Monegasque Ferrari driver talked about one of his passions, recently shared with the public: “Where do I take refuge to find calm? Most likely in music, for me it’s a way to let off steam. I am always happy, but i like depressive music. That’s how I am, I can’t change it. Even when I’m happy I listen to depressive music. There was no particular message”. Leclerc then told what is the emoji he uses most with his mobile phone, easy to guess: “A red heart. I’m very romantic.”