Spa-Francorchamps (Reuters)

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start from pole position at the Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix, despite Red Bull’s Max Verstappen being quicker, but he will be handed a 10-place grid penalty after using the fifth engine.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez will start on the front row, while Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton will start the race from third, ahead of Lando Norris who will start from fourth.