CDMX.- The Prancing Horse triumphed in the cathedral of speed in front of thousands of fans.

Charles Leclerc, who was the last Ferrari driver to win the Italian Grand Prix in 2019, once again completed the feat with a one-stop strategy and pure performance in the SF-24.

Red Bull missed out on the podium with Max Verstappen in sixth place and Sergio Perez in eighth position, which makes their team title difficult, with 446 points. Although the hard tyres were looking set to lose life quickly against the McLarens, neither Oscar Piastri nor Lando Norris could cope, finishing in second and third place respectively.

The Woking-based side have now earned 34 points, which means they have a total of 438 points and are within 8 DRS points of going top of the Constructors’ Championship.

Norris failed again on the first lap. Although his start was clean, the Briton lost the lead to his teammate at the della Roggia corner, and in the process was overtaken by the Monegasque’s Prancing Horse. The pit plan did play a fundamental role in the result. The RB20s opted to start on hard tyres and gained an advantage in the first laps until they reached the front, however, the degradation forced them to change tyres before time. Mercedes was close to dropping the number 1 and 11 cars even further, with Lewis Hamilton taking fifth place, but George Russell made a mistake on track and from starting on third place he dropped to seventh. The Drivers’ Championship looks as follows: Verstappen remains in the lead with 303 points, followed by Norris on 241 and Leclerc on 217. DRIVERS’ CHAMPIONSHIP Max Verstappen 303 Lando Norris 241 Charles Leclerc 217 Oscar Piastri 197 Carlos Sainz 184 Lewis Hamilton 164 Sergio Perez 144 George Russell 128 Fernando Alonso 50 Lance Stroll 24 CONSTRUCTORS’ CHAMPIONSHIP Red Bull 446 McLaren 438 Ferrari 407 Mercedes 292 Aston Martin 74 Racing Bulls 34 Haas 28 Alpine 13 Williams 6 Sauber 0