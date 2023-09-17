Ferrari, team victory

Singapore 2023 will remain a Historic GP for Ferrarireturned to success after over 12 months of abstinence and capable of interrupt Red Bull’s record-breaking winning streak and Max Verstappen. The feat was achieved by Carlos Sainz but she matured thanks to one perfect proof of all the men and women in red, who rowed in the same direction, putting before any personal interest the will to finally break the fast of success. For this reason it deserves a mention Charles Leclerc‘only’ fourth at the finish line after George Russell went off the track, despite having started from third position at the start.

The final placing, however, does not do justice to the work of the Monegasque: he started – the only one among all 19 drivers – with red tiresLeclerc was crucial in the first part of the race, when he managed to burn George Russell at the start, putting himself behind Sainz and protecting his teammate’s first position. In the unusual role of ‘gregarious’ the Monegasque #16 accepted with a spirit of sacrifice all the decisions of his pit wall, including the double stop when the Safety Car comes out which – due to traffic in the pit lane – then cost him his place on the podium.

Leclerc’s ‘sacrifice’

“The strategy was normal – commented Leclerc to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 after the race – we had discussed it before the race. In the first stint the situation was different because we had more pace than Mercedes, so this was positive. I asked if we could change something, but in the end we did just fine. Carlos is on the top step of the podium and that’s what matters. For my part, I’m certainly disappointed because I would have liked to have had a better result, especially since the pace was there. After the second stint I aimed to bring the car home, but after Lewis and George passed me I knew my race was over“.

Therefore, no controversy from the red #16, who underlined the merits of Sainz in this historic victory: “Lost pit positions? It definitely wasn’t the ideal situation for me because I was behind Carlos, but I don’t know if I consider it bad luck. It was also my turn to do a better lap yesterday and Carlos was better, he completely deserves it. I knew that she would go like this today and I had to protect Carlos especially in the first stint. We did it very well with very good race management from the team. The performance was very positive especially on a high load track. Showing this type of performance is important, especially after Zandvoort. I’m disappointed not to be on the podium, but in the end Ferrari won.”.