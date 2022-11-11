In the line of cars lined up behind the red light waiting for the start of Q3 of the Qualifying of the Brazilian Grand Prix – valid to determine the Sprint line-up – there is only one car with intermediate tires and it is the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc. Carlos Sainz’s twin F1-75 # 55 has soft tires like all the other drivers who have reached the final session.

The error of strategy of Ferrari is double, because Leclerc is not even recalled immediately to the pits to change the tires at the end of the launch lap. The Monegasque takes off, ‘stage’ innocently Sergio Perez behind him and as a result of the red flag resulting from George Russell’s departure from the track and the deterioration of the track conditions he will find himself tomorrow at the start from the tenth box of the Sprint grid. Small consolation: Perez – capped by Leclerc – will also be alongside him in a ‘backward’ fight for the second position in the Drivers’ World Championship.

Ferrari had already done it confusion in Q1 with the choice of rubber, but Leclerc and Sainz were sent to the track in time to sign a time trial sufficient to reach Q2. In Q2 the Reds finished in second and third position, but then in Q3 this mess occurred which obviously left Leclerc incredulous.

“We expected rain that never came, I will speak with the team and we will try to understand what to do better in these conditions, we should not be disappointed because the pace was there but it went like this. We have the car to have a good weekend, yes, but now we have to try to deal with it in the next sessions after what happened today to do well for the rest of the weekend. What went through my mind at that moment? I accepted the decision to mount the intermediates and I waited for a rain that never came “the words of Leclerc at the end of the Qualifying.