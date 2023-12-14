A compromised weekend in Qualifying

In the span of 2023 the Red Bull RB19 missile stuttered on two occasions on tracks that have several elements in common: in Singapore and, in a decidedly less clear way, in Las Vegas. It is no coincidence that in the end Max Verstappen managed to get the upper hand in Nevada, but thanks to a series of circumstances that rewarded the Dutchman and ungenerously condemned Charles Leclerc, who was perfect from Friday until the checkered flag.

At Marina Bay, however, Red Bull stumbled upon the only one weekend no of the season to the point that neither Max Verstappen nor Sergio Perez managed to make the cut in Q2. The RB19 was 'out of the window' on such a particular track with uneven asphalt and despite numerous experiments in terms of set-up, in the end the Anglo-Austrian team had to accept the fact of giving up not only the victory, but also the podium.

Qualifying was spectacular and on the edge of thousandths between the Ferraris and George Russell. Charles Leclerc made a mistake precisely on the day in which he needed his classic rabbit pulled out of the hat on Saturday and so Carlos Sainz took pole position and then converted it into victory the following day. George Russell, who started on the front row alongside Sainz, was overtaken as the lights went out by Charles Leclerc who, unlike the first two, started on the soft tyre.

“Starting on the soft tire in Singapore was my idea, not to help Sainz, but because I thought it was the best choice for our match – explained Charles Leclerc interviewed by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport – in moments like those you have to accept that the team comes first. They would have done the same to me if I had been in front. Obviously it was very painful for me to make a mistake on the only weekend in which Red Bull was beatable. Qualifying cost me the race. In any case, it was very important for the team, because on a team level we didn't do anything wrong in Singapore.”