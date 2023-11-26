Leclerc struggles in Abu Dhabi, but Ferrari misses out on 2nd Constructors’ place

He tried in every way, but it wasn’t enough. Not even lifting his foot in the final laps of Abu Dhabi allowed Charles Leclerc to give second place among the Constructors to Ferrari. The Monegasque acted as a refined strategist, like Carlos Sainz in Singapore, only that the stage victory was not on the table but rather a simple consolation prize. Leclerc was keen, however the questionable penalty inflicted on Sergio Perez forced the #16 to adopt a tactic that was as courageous as it was unsuccessful at the start: letting him pass Checo and then calibrating his gaps with the Mexican and George Russell in order to maintain second place and send the Red Bull driver to the podium was a plan too complex to succeed at 350 km/h.

Leclerc’s words

Leclerc admitted that he had thought about slowing down Russell in the third sector (as Perez did with Lewis Hamilton in the showdown of the 2021 World Cup), but at that point the problem would have been to evaluate the gap with the Mexican: “The disappointment is great, I didn’t care anything about the drivers’ championship. In the constructors’ championship, however, yes, so we put everything in order to get to this second place, but honestly I have no regrets: I gave everything, I couldn’t have done anything more. Even with Checo I had nothing left to give, I tried to help him“, this is his comment to Sky Sports F1. “I also thought about slowing down in the third Russell sector, it can be done here. The problem, however, would have been the gap with Perez, there was a tenth of a margin that was impossible to manage. So I just chose to give Checo the best chance to reach third place, but we didn’t make it“.

“Ending like this is positive, for sure It’s better to end the season like this than to start well and then struggle in the final part. I think that since Japan we have made a big step forward with this update, I knew that this was what I was missing on the car: since Suzuka I was able to run with a much stronger front, which helped me in qualifying but above all in the race. We certainly still have a lot to work on, I hope that next year we will find ourselves in Bahrain up front and with one very solid base, on which we can count to win“.

“Today my car was definitely good and the strategy was the right one. I was able to push for many laps with the medium tires and second place in the race was never in danger“, he added to Ferrari channels. “The balance at the end of the season still remains positive: I started the championship with a car that I wasn’t able to push to the limit. We knew what the problem was, but it took some time to change things. Unfortunately during the year there were several occasions in which we were in important positions but we lost points along the way: I think of the retirement in Bahrain, when I was third, or in Brazil, where I started on the front row but my race was actually it never started. I hope that the winter break will allow us to put all these experiences to good use and start the next competitive championship straight away. We want to repay our fans for the great support they continue to provide us“.