The wrong red

Qualifying for the Miami GP ended under the banner of red, but not in the way that Ferrari and its fans would have hoped for. The Charles Leclerc accident in his second attempt in Q3, after the Monegasque had already risked hitting a wall on his first timed lap, he forced Race Direction to suspend qualifying, effectively decreeing the end of hostilities and giving Sergio Perez the second pole position of his season. A mistake, the final one by Leclerc, son of his desperate to snatch a great time. The enterprise was succeeding and Frederic Vasseur wanted to defend the #16 from Maranellojustifying his great enthusiasm that pushed him too far.

Over the edge

“I think Charles was borderline – declared the French team principal to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 Italy – in his first attempt he had set the best time in sectors 1 and 2. He was fighting for pole, but it went the way it went. No doubt (the accident) is a pity, because he had the pace to be in the front row. When you’re fighting for pole you have to push – Vasseur relaunched again, always ready to defend his pilot – And it cannot be said that he pushed too hard. Last year, when he had a problem, he said he had to push. Now that she does, it’s said that he pushes too hard, but that’s okay”.

Vasseur’s defense

What Vasseur seems to want to instill in its pilots is the tranquility of being able to give everything without having to fear the possibility of running into some mistakes: “I don’t want to say that it’s good to ride at the limit – he underlined – but this is better than not concluding the qualifications by saying ‘if I had pushed harder it would have been better’”. From the perspective of the race however, it is the forecast: “We have to look at the weather for tomorrow because the forecasts are not positive“, warned the former Sauber boss.

Goal comeback

Luckily, Leclerc’s car shouldn’t have been too badly damaged by the impact against the barriers: “I didn’t see Charles’ car Vasseur concluded. We’ll have to see the rear, but it should be fine by tomorrow. The pace from the start of qualifying had been good. The outcome of the session certainly isn’t, but the pace was there, for both Carlos and Charles. The top speed compared to Red Bull doesn’t benefit us, but we have to try to recover. It will be a long race with extreme weather forecasts, but we can have the pace to recover. Carlos had the pace and didn’t set his best lap in Q3; he had done better in Q2. Now we have to reset everything for tomorrow“.