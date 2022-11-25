“I’m happy because we got the most out of the car and we raced following an effective strategy without communication problems.” Charles Leclerc and Ferrari in Abu Dhabi at the end of a difficult season finale showed off a proud performance by at least taking the place of honor in the championship by beating Sergio Perez. Max Verstappen, however, won the 15th race of the year at Yas Marina, finishing 146 points ahead of the Ferrari driver.

Not all of the 15 victories achieved by the two-time world champion were the result of one overwhelming superiority. On some occasions the failure of Charles Leclerc’s power unit has opened the doors to success for Verstappen (it happened in Spain and Azerbaijan), other times it was the strategy set by the Maranello team’s low wall that complicated Leclerc’s plans and of Ferrari. The most striking example is that of the Hungarian Grand Prix, where the pit stop to respond to Verstappen’s second stop to mount the hard tires proved to be a failed choice that transformed what was a first position into a modest sixth placed under the checkered flag.

It is no coincidence that in Belgium after the summer break in the radio communications between Leclerc and his track engineer Xavier Marcos the word was recorded ‘question‘ said aloud just to clear the field of any doubts. Interviewed by the French sports newspaper The Team Charles Leclerc underlined that as far as strategy errors are concerned, Silverstone was a difficult moment (he was not called to the pits under the Safety Car unlike his boxmate Carlos Sainz), but the most painful remains Sunday in Monaco. started in first position and finished off the podium. “Silverstone hasn’t really been easy, but Munich was the most painful momentanother home Grand Prix that didn’t end as I had hoped, we had practically overcome the difficult moment which was the start in the rain, but then we lost the victory through wrong choices”. the words of Leclerc.

In fact, in Monaco the attempt to respond to Sergio Perez’s switch to intermediate tires was unsuccessful and the second pit stop to switch to dry tires was on the same lap in which Carlos Sainz stopped for his only stop it turned into a mess that even demoted Leclerc to fourth place behind Verstappen. “In some races we have shown that we have not reached the right conclusions, that it took too long to make decisions or that you failed to make the right one. We have to improve. So yes, we have to change this, the way, the process to get to the right decision”Leclerc added.