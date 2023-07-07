The recent performances in Montreal and the Red Bull Ring, associated with the developments of the SF-23 that arrived ahead of schedule, have instilled optimism to the team Ferrari, after a far from exciting start to the championship. In Austria, the Reds clearly seemed to be the second force on the track, as demonstrated both by the Sprint, with Carlos Sainz third, and by the Sunday race, with Charles Leclerc second.

President John Elkann expressed his closeness to the team, introducing himself at the Red Bull Ring and praising the recent work of the team which, one step at a time, is trying to get back on top. But it won’t be a simple challenge and the team expects a more complex weekend at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, scheduled from today on the historic English track. Fast cornering may not really suit the SF-23.

Leclerc, Ferrari beacon

During a long interview given to The print, Charles Leclerc is started right from the last race: “Second place last Sunday in Austria put my good mood back. I am very strict. I quickly regain confidence. Every time I’ve worked on a weakness, I’ve gotten better quickly. I’m sure next time will be better. Second place at the Red Bull Ring is a good starting point. We are working in the right direction. At the moment we don’t have the speed of Red Bull, but we have made a lot of progress in the last few races. My feeling with the car has improved, we are working in the right direction. I can’t talk about their car and how they will develop it, but focusing on ourselves I am confident that in the medium term we will succeed”.

The Monte Carlo rider then reaffirmed total loyalty to the Reds: “The exchange with Hamilton has been denied. Not from me, since I knew nothing about it. I’ve always been a Ferrari fan, I’ve always loved her. That’s already a good reason.” and then spoke about the relationship with Vasseur: “We’ve known each other for many years, so he knows who I am, as a person and as a driver. We have a very honest and direct relationship. Whenever something is wrong we are not afraid to tell each other what we think, and this makes us move forward faster. We don’t mince words. You have a very clear vision of what you intend to do with the team, and I fully share it. It gives me confidence. We talk about where we want to go and how to get there”. A joke also about President John Elkann: “He came to see us in Austria and as always we had a meeting to discuss the current situation, where we want to go and how”. before setting goals for 2023: “Perhaps Budapest It will help us, Zandvoort also, but I don’t feel like saying that on these two tracks we’ll be fighting with Red Bull. For now the gap is great, they are too far away. However, they will be Grand Prix in which we will take a step forward. Goals? The first race this year was to win both championships, I just had that in mind. Now a second place among manufacturers behind Red Bull and ahead of Aston Martin and Mercedes would be a good result. I aim to finish third in the drivers’ standings“.