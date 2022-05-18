Who is really Charles Leclerc? Is it the good, kind guy who always stops to give the fans autographs or is it the tough guy who doesn’t think twice about putting those who try to overcome him in a risk situation? But is he really that good and is he really that bad in racing? And then: is it the lucid driver, who adjusts to the limits of the car as happened in the last race in Miami or is it the impatient driver who throws away points at Imola for the pleasure of overtaking Perez? Leclerc is probably all these things put togetherbecause one thing by no means excludes the other, in the kaleidoscope of the character of champions or even ordinary people.

But who does it look like? Someone compared him to Gilles Villeneuve, probably without ever having actually seen Gilles Villeneuve run. In terms of seriousness – no one can question this on this – and commitment, Charles is very reminiscent of Michael Schumacher, even if the differences between the two are abysmal. Leclerc is a driver who leaves little to chance, who experiments, which he is curious to try, although a real comparison with Michael is impossible because in the nineties and after you could try freely: Ferrari was often even engaged on three tracks at the same time. . And this is also one of the non-secrets of Ferrari triumphs in those golden years.

Charles’s curiosity, the desire to go and look for the hundredth of a second everywhere, together with an adaptability to the car that is neither immediate nor by everyone (see the effort that Sainz is making to understand the F1 75) approaches him, however. much to Schumacher. One more confirmation is obtained by reading ‘Màicol, Schumacher in Ferrari, the unspoken stories‘, which Alberto Antonini has just written for Kennes editions (€ 16.95). Fortunately, it is not a chronology of the races of the very German champion, but a series of portraits of many moments of Màicol’s long adventure in Maranello. You just have to choose how to have fun, what topics to touch.

For example, the part in which Schumi, who got into Irvine’s car for a test, began to brake with his left foot, an operation not exactly spontaneous, is very instructive. An adaptation of very few tours in Portugal. And when his technicians asked him how they should adapt the pedal set for him, the answer was sunny: “Don’t do anything, I’m fine with that“. Still on the subject of adaptability, there is the episode when, in the tests of an Australian GP, ​​a rear suspension spring was mounted on the contrary in Màicol, which should have made the Ferrari undriveable. But he went fast all the same and, returning to the pits, commented: “Not bad, the car is just a little nervous“. And the famous champion driving sensitivity who feels even the slightest change? Mah!

But Leclerc is also a driver who always pushes, ignoring any problems with his car, taking out that 110% of the vehicle which often translates into miracle performance, in other cases in accidents that the technicians obviously forgive him. Then, in common between Leclerc and Schumi, there is sincerity. Charles never made excuses for his outings on the road, ditto Schumacher who, on the eve of the Spanish GP of 1996 – the first to win with Ferrari – he told of the accident in which he had been protagonist in the previous race, a Monkwhen in the wake of Damon Hill he crashed after a few curves: “It was all my fault, I had to avoid it, too bad, I could have won“. And after pointing out that his favorite circuit was Spa-Francorchamps, speaking of Montmeló She said: “It’s not bad, but it doesn’t suit us and Ferrari isn’t 100 percent yet“. The next day, with a Ferrari “not 100%», Màicol amazed in the wet, obtaining one of the most spectacular successes of his career. And from there many Cavallino fans began to look at him in another way. Even Leclerc still has a (limited) fringe of supporters to convince, leading them to his side. Montmeló awaits him …