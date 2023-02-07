The Monegasque posted some pictures of the test with the 2003 single-seater with which Schumi won his sixth title

Emotions “à la Schumacher” for Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque posted some images and a video of the special experience he lived in Abu Dhabi on social media, testing the Ferrari F2003 GA with which Michael Schumacher won the sixth world championship in his career in 2003. SEE THE POST BELOW BY CLICKING F5

dedicated to the lawyer — The 10-cylinder single-seater bore the initials of the lawyer Gianni Agnelli, who died a few weeks before the start of the championship that Schumi won, continuing the streak of world championship successes in red that began in 2000 and continued in 2001 and 2002. ” Incredible day driving this 2003 beast in Abu Dhabi. Thanks for this wonderful day” Leclerc commented on the post.

what a beast! — The Monegasque thus experienced a fun day in view of the start of the new season, which for the Cavallino starts on February 14th, with the presentation of the new SF-23. The time of the event is scheduled for 11.25.