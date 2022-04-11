There Ferrari she is currently the absolute mistress of the championship, with two wins and five podium finishes in three races. Charles Leclerc is the undisputed leader of the world championship standings, with a margin of advantage over the second that has not been seen since 2016. The Monegasque has always beaten his box mate this year, in qualifying and in the race. Carlos Sainz. But if in Bahrain and Jeddah the two had always reached the finish line one after the other (1st and 2nd in the first race of the year; 2nd and 3rd in Saudi Arabia) the Melbourne race pushed the two standard bearers of the Cavallino with two diametrically opposed results: pole, victory, fastest lap and race always in the lead for Leclerc; ninth place in qualifying, bad start and retirement after three laps for Sainz. The knockout of the Madrid player is very heavy in terms of the drivers’ classification, given that now the gap between the two teammates is 38 points.

The result of Sunday’s race, however, does not do justice to the performance displayed over the weekend by the former McLaren driver. Sainz clearly beat Leclerc in PL1 and was close to him (2-3 tenths of a second in the best timed lap) in the other two sessions on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. Even in qualifying the # 55 seemed absolutely at the level of his teammate, so much so that he was almost two tenths ahead of him at the end of Q2. But then began the long ordeal for the Iberian, all linked to steering wheel of his F1-75. In fact, at the start of Q3 Sainz had electrical problems, struggling to start the car. In this way he was unable to complete two laps of launch to warm up the tires, a necessary strategy for Ferrari and which had rewarded the Spaniard in Q2. Despite this hitch, the son of art in sector two of the first attempt was still 144 thousandths ahead at the time of the pole set by Leclerc shortly before.

But then, just as Sainz was crossing the finish line, there came the Red flag caused by Fernando Alonso’s Alpine. In this way, the Spaniard was not able to put any time trial on the scoresheet. Before the second run in Q3 the same problem was repeated. Leclerc went out immediately on the track, being able to warm up the tires for two laps. Sainz wanted to do the same, but once again the car had ignition problems. The result is known: entry on the track at the last moment, only one warm-up lap and ninth time on the grid. The episode, however, which is emblematic of all the troubles suffered by the 27-year-old of the redhead this weekend occurred a few moments before the start. In fact, the team had to literally change Sainz’s steering wheel at the last useful moment. Once again the Ferrari F1-75 was unable to ignite. In this way, as emerges from the interesting exchange of radio jokes between the son of the two-time WRC champion and his pit wall, the Iberian has further lost tranquility and confidence.

The coup de grace was given by the team’s strategy, which was also fair and understandable, and by little patience some Spanish. Started on hard tires and a steering wheel he was not comfortable with, Sainz crashed in a lap from ninth to 13th. A notable emotional blow, also thinking of Leclerc and Verstappen at that moment on the run in front of everyone. This prompted the Scuderia driver to speed up the pace to recover. His Pirellis, however, were not yet up to temperature. Hence the mistake in turn 9 and leaving the track, with the car running aground in the Melbourne sand. A disastrous chain of events for Sainz who, even if only in the third GP, could have important repercussions on his world championship ambitions.

Sainz radio team pre-race (-2 minutes start of reconnaissance lap)

(-2’20 “on the reconnaissance lap)

Ferrari: “Fernando is on the tough side”.

Sainz: “You will kill me, but the brake-balance button doesn’t work.”

(-2’00 “on the reconnaissance lap)

Ferrari: “Do you want to change the steering wheel?”.

Sainz: “Are you sure?”.

Ferrari: “We can change it”.

Sainz: “I do not know. Leave him, just before departure I don’t want to change ”.

(-1’45 “on the reconnaissance lap – the steering wheel is changed)

Ferrari: “I know it. It’s all OK?”.

Sainz: “Now it’s working”.

Ferrari: “Received”.