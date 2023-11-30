Unlucky sprint among the Manufacturers

The 2023 season of Ferrari it did not end with obtaining the much desired result second place among the Manufacturers. Despite a series of clearly improving results in the final part of the championship, especially by Charles Leclerc, the Cavallino has missed out on overtaking the Brackley team by three points, despite the desperate attempts made by the Monegasque driver in Abu Dhabi to try to give the Maranello team a final joy in a year spent between numerous ups and downs. It certainly remains in the collective memory Carlos Sainz’s victory in Singaporewith the Spaniard being the only non-Red Bull driver this year to reach the top step of the podium.

For a long part of the year, Sainz was the best Ferrari driver in the Drivers’ standings and – also thanks to Aston Martin’s decline in performance – he had cherished the ambition of outwitting his compatriot Fernando Alonso and finishing the season in fourth place. That would have been his best career result in the final classification. A disappointing haul of just 17 points in the last three rounds of the championshipin which the thunderous ‘zero’ of Abu Dhabi stands out, however, caused him to fall to seventh place in the ranking, with six points overall less than Leclerc.

See also Norris, a lap in Prost's McLaren MP4/2 - VIDEO | FP Leclerc Sainz Points 206 200 Victories 0 1 Podiums 6 3 Pole position 5 2 Head to head – competition 10 5 Head to head – qualifications 15 7

Leclerc wins the derby

Going to look at the direct comparison between the two ‘red horses’ in the main statistical categories – points, victories, podiums, pole positions and direct comparisons in the race and in qualifying – it turns out that #16 almost scored a ‘coat’. In fact, apart from victories, in which Sainz obviously prevails, Leclerc has in fact always done better – in some cases much better – than his garage partner. The class of ’97 prevails in the pole position (5-2)in the podiums (6-3)in the points obtained (206-200)in the direct comparison in qualifying (15-7) and also in the race (10-5, considering the GPs completed by both).

A thread that may not mean much in a year in which Ferrari was forced to play an extra rolebut what it could become instead important in internal hierarchies with a view to 2024, especially if Maranello’s engineers managed to churn out a car capable of competing on equal terms with the unrivaled Red Bull. Furthermore, we are heading towards a winter that will see both pilots busy negotiate the respective contractual renewals with the management. Getting there with greater continuity of performance than his teammate could perhaps guarantee Leclerc greater bargaining power than the other half of the Ferrari apple.