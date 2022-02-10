Less and less is missing at the start of the Formula 1 World Championship. Part of the wait is also reserved for the tests and presentations of the various teams. So far they have uncovered their Aston Martin, Red Bull and Haas single-seaters, with the latter two practically painting the FIA ​​base car in their colors. There is a lot of curiosity for Ferrari, expected on February 17th at 2.00pm. To pass the time, the Scuderia di Maranello has published a nice video where the drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz compete in the simulator and present together with the team ambassador Marc Gené all the regulatory news of 2022, including the major downforce, the return of the ground effect, larger tires, heavier cars and the mandatory use of young drivers in two free practice sessions (“Robert, please keep Ferrari # 55 away from walls“, Sainz jokes referring to the Shwarzman reserve).

For the Monegasque and the Spaniard it was also an opportunity to show off the new red-black uniform (a possible sign of a large presence of black in the 2022 livery) and to return to compete with each other, albeit for fun. The winner was Sainz, who laughed at his teammate.