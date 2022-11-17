Following the rumors that emerged during the week about a possible change at the top of the Scuderia Ferrari for the 2023 season – with the hypothesis of a removal from the role of team principal of Matthias Binotto to favor the advent of the current boss of Alfa Romeo Frederic Vasseur – it was inevitable that Charles Leclerc would become one of the most anticipated protagonists of the press conference on the eve of the Abu Dhabi GP. The Monegasque Ferrari driver, who according to rumors has not had an idyllic relationship with Binotto for some time, was therefore asked with various questions regarding the future of the Maranello team. In parallel with the rumors of a farewell from the current team principal, in fact, a firm official denial by the Cavallino also arrived during the week, which defined the rumors concerning Binotto as “unfounded”.

“In general, there are always rumors in F1 – said Leclerc in front of journalists – especially with regard to Ferrari. When we get to the end of the season there are always rumours. We have to concentrate on work and on the track. People forget the step forward we made this year. Now there is another step to take for next year. As for performance – continued the 25-year-old Monegasque, who will fight for second place in the world championship with Sergio Perez in Abu Dhabi – we come from ups and downs. We had an accident in Brazil, but the pace was good. After two difficult years, we hope to finish by going back to fighting for the win. Even if we are already thinking about the 2023 championship“.

Finally, Leclerc also expressed a thought for his former teammate Sebastian Vettelon his farewell pass from Formula 1 in Sunday’s race: “I remember that I was already working on the simulator in F2 – recalled the #16 of the redhead, telling an anecdote – which is not an easy job to do, it’s really tiring. And I thought Seb didn’t even know I was in the simulator. One day instead I received a letter in which he thanked me for the hard work. This meant a lot to me at the time“.