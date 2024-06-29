The DRS train

He is not happy Charles Leclerc after the end of the Austrian Sprint race. The Monegasque Ferrari driver has recovered in the first lap from tenth to seventh position, but it stopped there. It was impossible to climb any further after finding himself in the middle of the DRS train, with Carlos Sainz’s sister car and the two Mercedes in front of him. “The problem was the DRS train – explained to Sky Sports F1 the red #16 – being the fourth car in the row I had to do a lot of lift and coast to keep the temperatures at the right level, so it was a difficult race”.

Speed ​​is missing

The Cavallino standard bearer, however, identified other problems as more worrying in view of what will be the most ‘succulent’ part of the weekend, with this afternoon’s qualifying and tomorrow’s GP: “We are not fast enough right now” declared the winner of the Monaco Grand Prix, who also announced possible ‘experiments’.

Changes ahead

“This afternoon I feel like trying something: it could also go the wrong way, but we have to try something. Now we’ve been struggling for two or three races. Setup changes? I think so – he concluded – I don’t want to upset too much, but we have to intervene. At this moment if we did the perfect qualifying we would finish fifth, or fourth. That’s not what we should be aiming for“.