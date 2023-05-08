Baku already far away

The steps forward in Baku, with the two pole positions and the two podium finishes in the Sprint race and in the Sunday GP, had perhaps made deceive Ferrari fans. Instead in Miami the red has inexorably returned to being there fourth force on the track, behind the unrivaled Red Bull but also Aston Martin and Mercedes. And so Charles Leclercthe absolute protagonist in Azerbaijan, has also returned to playing the annoying role of the supporting actor.

Nightmare Sunday

After the accident in qualifying suffered yesterday, today the race was a one-of-a-kind event for the Monegasque of Ferrari long nightmareterminated with a sad seventh place. Over the radio during the race, the Prancing Horse #16 often complained about the understeer of his SF-23, especially in the slow corners, and underlined on various occasions other problems presented by his car, which he felt in his hands was extremely difficult to manage.

Face that says it all

Explanatory in this sense was the face of Leclerc himself, intercepted by the cameras, while after the race he expressed his thoughts to his teammate Carlos Sainz, who also appeared rather unhappy and perplexed by the little driveability and speed of the red. But the real synthesis of the resignation felt by Leclerc this Sunday came via radio, as soon as the checkered flag fell on the Miami circuit.

Total disinterest

His track engineer, Xavier Marcos, in fact asked his driver if he needed know the final placements of all the other drivers in the points. A practice that is actually practically one routine is repeated for each driver, who in this way can get an idea of ​​how the rest of the race went that he was unable to follow in person. To the question, however, Leclerc replied with a laconic “No thank you“. A clear enough way to make the team understand how little there is to remember and save from this weekend for the talent from the Principality, currently still nailed to a disappointing seventh position in the championship standings.