For the first time, Charles Leclerc he approaches an Italian weekend not only with the air of a favorite but also with the comfort of numbers, thanks to his first place in the Drivers’ World Championship. The Monegasque has been almost perfect at the start of the season, and Melbourne’s Grand Chelem (the first in his career) is there to prove it. Imola, however, is another story, and Leclerc knows it well, especially as the rain will mess up the teams’ plans. The cars, for the first time, will run together on wet tires, at least in today’s free practice (departure at 1.30pm).

The championship leader talked about the Sprint’s seasonal debut and doesn’t trust the weather conditions in Imola: “I like the format on Fridays, you go straight to qualifying after just one practice session, while it is normally quite boring. I believe something can be done on Saturday, though. We have never experienced wet conditions in the simulator. Today it rains, a condition that it has not been our strong point in the past“He said in the press conference preceding the action on the track.

The Monegasque could not avoid commenting on yesterday’s news, namely the renewal of the contract of his teammate Carlos Sainz: “I’m happy for him. We both give the same feedback and guidance to the team“. Then, he closed by remembering a driver who forcefully entered the heart of every Ferrari fan, Gilles Villeneuve, who in Imola – 40 years ago – took part in his last race with the Red before tragically losing his life in Zolder. During the week the Monegasque also tested Villeneuve’s 312 T4: “He was an icon of Formula 1. Every time he drove he put a lot of passion and aggression into it. It was thrilling to drive his car. The comparison between current security and that of the time is impressive“.