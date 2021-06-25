The thirteenth position occupied by Charles Leclerc at the end of Friday free practice in Styria at the Red Bull Ring it could sound the alarm bell, but the reality is less worrying than it seems. The Ferrari driver, in fact, like his boxing mate Carlos Sainz dedicated Friday free practice to work in view of the race after the nightmare Sunday experienced by the two SF21s at Le Castellet in France.

GP Styria, race pace analysis: solid Ferrari with soft and hard

Leclerc and Sainz mounted the power unit number one, the one with the most kilometers, not shining in the qualifying simulation. In the long run the first devoted himself to working with the hard compound, the second to working with the soft compound. The times, in the end, are practically identical. For the Ferrari SF21 and for Leclerc in particular it has never been a big problem to find the flying lap on Saturday in qualifying – already two seasonal pole positions – and therefore there is optimism in view of the next sessions this weekend, even if not the unknown linked to the weather must be forgotten.

GP Styria 2021 – Results PL2

“Compared to France I believe that we will be in better shape in the race – explained Leclerc – even if you can never get 100% unbalanced since last Friday we were happy with what we collected in free practice, but then in fact living a difficult Sunday. We are pretty good on the race pace, now we have to work on qualifying. I’m not afraid of the rain because in case it will be like this for everyone, the low temperatures could put us in difficulty. I hope the climate remains so warm ”.